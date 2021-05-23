fbpx
Pfizer jab now available to all over 12s in Abu Dhabi

News
Miles Buckeridge
Written by:
Miles Buckeridge
9 hours ago

The Sinopharm jab is also still available for all Abu Dhabi residents 16 and over…

Who can take the Pfizer jab in Abu Dhabi…?

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA) working closely with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, has announced that residents aged 12 and over are now entitled to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine is also still widely available across the emirate for residents aged 16 and over. Last week, we reported on the news that the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced a third booster dose of Sinopharm vaccine (administered no less than six months after the second) will be available to those that want it.

The UAE leading the world

There have now been a total of 12 million Covid-19 vaccines administered in the UAE, which is more than one per dose per head of the population. In fact on the Financial Times vaccine tracker, the UAE tops the charts for number of doses (122) administered per 100 of the population.

Where can I get the Pfizer Jab in Abu Dhabi..?

The Pfizer and Sinopharm inoculations are now being administered across 46 centers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

In Abu Dhabi, Pfizer is available through all drive-through services centers and vaccination centers across the emirate.

You can find your closest healthcare facility offering the jabs and book your vaccine appointment, by calling SEHA directly on 800 50, of visiting the Seha.ae website. Booking and locational support is also available on the SEHA app.

Images: Getty/What’s On Archive

News
