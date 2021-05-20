The grand property will soon be back open for business…

The palatial property on Palm Jumeirah known as Emerald Palace has been closed since the beginning of lockdown. The hotel, operated by Kempinski, had a large number of successful restaurants including Villamore, Mix by Alain Ducasse, All’onda and Matagi.

The spot hadn’t seen much love in the last 12 months, bar an extended stay in the plush residences from MMI champ Conor McGregor. Then recently, Kempinski announced that it would be exiting the operation deal it had with Emerald Palace Group (EPG).

Now we can announce that the stunning 389-key hotel will become the first Raffles resort in the region. Raffles the Palm Dubai is set to open in Q4 2021, promising eight dining outlets, a cinema, and a brand new beach club within the 100,000 square metre landscape.

With a focus on ‘ultra-luxury’ and opulence, Raffles the Palm Dubai will focus on offering ‘unrivalled hospitality’. It will also have a 3,000 square metre Cing Mondes Spa, boasting a design ‘never before seen in Dubai’, including 23 treatments rooms and two private spa suites, and city’s largest indoor swimming pool.

The new beach club concept will offer Mediterranean cuisine, and exciting entertainment along the 500 metre stretch of private beach. Additionally, families can enjoy an outdoor swimming pool, dedicated children’s swimming pool and kids’ and teens’ club within the resort.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for us” says Mark Willis, CEO of Accor India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey. “There are very few beach resort plots left in Dubai and none on the Palm Jumeirah. The size of the property and its location perfectly lend itself to provide a prestigious address for the Raffles brand.”