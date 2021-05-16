From luxe staycation options to thrilling attractions…

The UAE’s ‘adventure emirate’ has unveiled plans to launch 20 new projects, ranging from adrenaline pumping attractions to luxury boutique staycations. Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) is investing half a billion Dirhams into these tourism initiatives.

The new features are split between three distinct locations: mountain, beach and desert/land. Among the mountain projects are four new staycation options, ranging from the wild to super luxury; a food and beverage village, ‘Instagrammable’ swing, two new attractions for thrill seekers, and a range of outdoor activities.

Ras Al Khaimah is home to Jebel Jais, where you’ll find the UAE’s highest peak, so it’s ideal for all kinds of outdoor activities all year round. Earth Hotels Altitude will be opening on the mountain providing an eco-based pop-up hotel concept which will feature 15 fully fitted accommodation units, an activation centre and swimming pool.

Additionally, you can expect to see 35 luxury Saij Mountain Lodges, offering a mountain retreat focusing on nature as well as mind, body and soul with guided treks, mindful pursuits and creative experiences.

Jais Yard will offer more dining options on the mountain, with food trailers, kiosks, retail containers, vintage truck restaurants, open air cinema and more. Plus, look out for Balloon Base, a fixed hot air balloons attraction offering visitors an unparalleled view of Jebel Jais.

Adventure seekers will love Jais Wings, a paragliding experience from the top of Jebel Jais, with landing pads near Saraya Islands and Al Rams. While Instagram fans can get a snap on the Jais Swing, made of twin ropes providing the perfect nature shot for the ‘Gram.

Elsewhere in the emirate, Ras Al Khaimah plans to launch a mega-beachfront development by Marjan with a marine district, inflatable aqua park, leisure trampoline, swimming pool, outdoor gym and extensive food and beverage offering.

Plus there are plans for Cloud7 Camp AlSawan, a luxury glamping experience with 60 units for budding agriculturalists; as well as four new hotels including Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Hampton by Hilton Al Marjan Island, Radisson Al Marjan Island and InterContinental Mina Al Arab.

While we’re not sure exactly when any of these projects are planned for, we’ve been assured there are several that are well on their way. These include the aforementioned Wingsuit Diving Platform, Jais Sledder toboggan ride, Jais Eco-Golf and 1484 By Puro – which is currently under renovation.

Images: Provided