There were some big changes introduced this week…

This week we’ve received some major changes to Covid-19 rules here in Dubai, with many positive updates designed to make life easier and safer for everyone. Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has updated the precautionary measures for events and activities on a one-month trial basis as of Monday May 17.

To make things easy to understand, we’ve compiled everything into a handy guide below.

Covid-19 rules for masks and social distancing

The physical distancing rules in Dubai have relaxed, reducing from three metres to two metres now. Face masks must still be worn at all times in public. The Supreme Committee highlighted the importance of the cooperation of the public, and violators will face stiff penalties following frequent inspections.

Covid-19 rules for Dubai weddings

The rules have relaxed surrounding the number of guests that can attend a wedding. You can now have up to 100 people if your wedding is at a hotel or venue, or 30 if your wedding party is being held at home. However, everyone in attendance (including guests and staff) must have received both does of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Covid-19 rules for entertainment venues in Dubai

Entertainment venues can operate at 70 per cent, however permits will also be given for community sports events, concerts and social and institutional events such as gala dinners and award ceremonies for an extendable trial period of one month starting from May 17. This is on the condition that all participants and attendees have had the vaccine. The maximum attendance allowed is 1,500 for indoor events and 2,500 for outdoor events (but cannot exceed 70 per cent of the venue’s capacity).

Covid-19 rules for restaurants and hotels in Dubai

Hotels are permitted to increase their maximum capacity from 80 to 100 per cent. Dubai restaurants, cafes and shopping malls have been given a trial period of one month (extendable) to once again host live entertainment, provided that the performers and entertainers have taken the vaccine. Restaurants can increase their table size to hold a maximum of 10 guests (up from seven), while coffee shops can seat six to a table (up from four). Restaurants are once again allowed to resume brunches in Dubai.

Covid-19 rules for Dubai bars

Venues operating under a bar license can now reopen, provided that all staff and guests have received the vaccine. This is under a one-month trial period starting May 17, and doesn’t apply to venues operating under a restaurant license.