There are 17 venues to try…

Foodies, take note: throughout the month of June, make plans for dinner at these Hyatt Dubai hotels as the restaurants are offering up an exclusive set menu for just Dhs125.

You will get a signature three-course menu for the price that includes a starter, a main and dessert. However, if you want a more premium selection of dishes, pay just Dhs175.

No matter what option you pick, you will have a choice of three to pick from for each course.

The participating hotels include Grand Hyatt Dubai, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Park Hyatt Dubai, Hyatt Place Dubai Jumeirah and Andaz Dubai The Palm.

There are 17 restaurants to try including Hanami (pictured above) located at the five-star Andaz The Palm where you can tuck into sumptuous sushi with waterfront views to keep you company. For more seafood, head to one of Dubai’s long-standing restaurants – Peppercrab at Grand Hyatt Dubai.

Just want bar bites and tipple? Stunning Eve Penthouse at Hyatt Creek Heights is participating in this great offer.

Here’s a list of all the restaurants participating: Al Dawaar Revolving Restaurant & Lounge, Miyako, Helios, Iz, Peppercrab, Andiamo, WOX (Grand Hyatt Dubai), Casa de Tapas, The Thai Kitchen, Lakeview, QDs, Eve Penthouse, La Tablita, Market 24, WOX (Hyatt Place Jumeirah) La Coco and Hanami.

The deal is only valid for dinner, but you will have the whole month of June to tick them all off.

To sweeten the deal, if you dine at any of the restaurants you stand a chance to win a three-night vacation for two in a Hyatt hotel anywhere in the world. Even better? If you happen to be the first of 10 diners to visit all the venues, you will be rewarded with a full-board staycation for two inclusive of couple’s spa treatment at any of the participating hotels.

Make your bookings at hyattrestaurants.com or call 04 209 1500.

Images Hyatt Dubai