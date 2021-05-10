Both Hunter & Barrel, and Paradiso are coming to Yas Bay…

Please note images displayed are from the Dubai Hunter & Barrel location

We’ve already revealed several of the 20 food and beverage outlets coming to the still-under-construction multi-billion dirham Yas Bay development.

And today, following an exciting announcement by Yas Bay co-developers Miral, we can add two new venues coming soon to Yas Island’s soireesphere.

Confirmed for the Bay

Hunter & Barrel

Aussie steakhouse Hunter & Barrel, which recently opened a Dubai location at Vida Emirates Hills, will be bringing a much needed ‘meating place’ to the capital’s new leisure and entertainment district.

Here’s what What’s On had to say when they recently visited the Dubai venue:

“The bar area is cool and contemporary with a huge oak table. Dishes are plentiful at Hunter & Barrel, and very reasonably priced, with steak prices starting at Dhs120 for a fillet steak.”

“The Hunter’s sharing platter (Dhs150) comes piled high with some serious comfort food in the form of sticky, smoky chicken wings, lightly battered prawns, spicy calamari and, our favourite, the three cheese dip, served hot and gooey with a helping of fresh-baked pita bread for dunking.”

Bradley Michael, CEO of Seagrass, OR Rob De Villiers, Middle East Managing Director for Seagrass BHG (the group responsible for Hunter & Barrel), said: “We are excited to share our exceptional charcoal roasted dishes and tender cuts of beef with the greater Yas Island residents and visitors”.

Paradiso

Cannes-born haute hub of gastronomy, Paradiso will also be making its way to the Bay. This UAE outpost of the globally-acclaimed Mediterannean restaurant arrives bolstered with the backing of Michelin-endorsed culinary double act of Nicole Rubi (the woman behind La Petite Maison) and Chef Pierre Gagnaire (Fouquet’s).

Expect exquisite understated luxury for the interiors (and terrace, if present), pastel tan parasols and a menu of intelligently-tweaked Pan Mediterranean freshness.

Speaking about the ‘coming soon’ news, Julien Huel, Senior Vice President Strategy & Development, Barrière Group, said: “Paradiso combines the passion and freedom of taste. We trust that Nicole’s great ideas and classic Gagnaire twists, combined with simplicity and excellence, is exactly what today’s culinary world needs”.

“The atmosphere and menu are full of truth, full of life, and its chefs are the most simplistic, generous and passionate of adventurers”.

Images: Provided/What’s On Archive