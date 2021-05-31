The 38 year old Emirati broke both legs in the incident…

The National Search And Rescue Center (NSRC) has posted a series of videos, capturing the moments a UAE national was found and rescued from an area on Jebel Hafeet mountain, the tallest (and in fact only) mountain in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

At some point on Sunday May 30, 2021 — the hiker had lost his footing at the Al Ain location, fell and rolled, breaking both of his legs in the process.

Fortunately, Abu Dhabi Police were alerted who contacted the NSRC and a rescue helicopter was dispatched immediately. After the rescue team arrived on the scene, the injured man was prepped on the ground and then air-lifted to the nearby Tawam Hospital, where he was treated for two broken legs.

Hats-off for another successful mission for the NSRC.

Peak trivia: Interesting facts you may or may not know about Jebel Hafeet

We’ve already mentioned the fact that Jebel Hafeet is the tallest (and we repeat, only) mountain in Abu Dhabi, but there are many other fascinating facts about this outlier of the Hajar range.

It rises to a height of 1,249 metres, although that size is disputed (we’re not sure how, just get your tape measure out right?).

Jebel Hafeet, also sometimes spelt Jebel Hafit, actually has a period of UAE history named after it — the Hafit covers a period of the Stone Age between 3200 to 2600 BCE. The reason for this honour is due to a series of beehive tombs dating from that time were found in the foothills of the mountain.

Artefacts found in the tombs were discovered to have originated in areas as far away as Iran, India and Pakistan — shining a light on the trading habits of the time period.

Other natural features found around Jebel Hafeet include an expansive cave network (some of which has been closed off for safety reasons), hot springs, wadis and a lake.

The Arabian leopard used to live in the wild here, but is now thought to be extinct in this region.

