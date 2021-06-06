Here’s what’s going down this week…

With the weekend now a fond memory, we’re looking to the week ahead. There’s plenty of fun things on the cards this week. Here’s our top picks for things to do in Dubai.

Sunday June 13

1. Extend the weekend with a new happy hour deal

The weekend might be over, but we can still pretend with a cheeky after-work happy hour deal. Between 6pm and 8pm, the newly renovated Seven Sisters is offering 30 per cent off the food menu and selected drinks at Dhs30. Beverages include spirits, as well as Beirut beer, wine (red, white, and rosé), and a selection of cocktails such as mojito, Aperol spritz, strawberry garden, Moscow mule, gin basil, passionfruit martini and espresso martini.

Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Sun to Thur, 6pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)56 775 4777. @sevensistersdubai

Monday June 14

2. Indulge in unlimited wings

Every Monday at Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR and Barsha Heights, guests can enjoy unlimited wings for Dhs99. Coated in either JD honey or buffalo hot sauce, munching through all those wings will be thirsty work so you’ll also get a JD cocktail to wash them down with.

Lock, Stock and Barrel, JBR or Barsha Heights, Mondays, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 392 7120. lsbdubai.com

Tuesday June 15

3. Enjoy live jazz music in a secret bar

Flashback Speakeasy, found hidden within Paramount Hotel, is hoping to send you back to the 1920’s with its new live music nights. Vocal talents of local artists such as Claudia Patrice, Larudche and Andrea Laguna will be taking the stage to bring you the sounds of Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone and many more legendary singers.

Flashback Speakeasy, Paramount Hotel, Business Bay, Tues & Thur to Sat, 6pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 246 6641. @paramounthoteldubai

4. Check out a new ladies’ night

Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen is the latest kid on the block at popular Palm Jumeirah spot. This lively and eclectic bar has spared no attention to detail when it comes to replicating all of that Cuban flair. Tuesdays are for the ladies with five drinks or a pitcher for Dhs99. Drinks include margarita, caipirinha, daiquiri, mojitos, wine and spirits.

Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 12am to 1am, ladies night available Tuesdays 7pm to 11pm, five drinks or a pitcher for Dhs99. Tel: 04 570 8111. @rumbadubai

Wednesday June 16

5. Learn a new skill

Fancy learning a bit more about interior design? “Styling for the perfect Stay-at-Home Summer” is a two-hour workshop which will provide plenty of home styling tips. Co-hosted by Urban Nest’s Founder Janaika Elders and Interior stylist Corine van Duijn, participants will also create a mood board to be in with a chance of winning a hamper. Places are limited.

Cosentino City Dubai, Unit 401, Building 4A, Dubai Design District, Wednesday June 16, 10am to 12pm, Dhs50. Book your place: we.cosentino.com

6. Enjoy dinner with a show

Billionaire Dubai has made a welcome return to the nightlife scene. The captivating dinner and a show experience seamlessly merges multiple live acts with an Italian and new-Asian inspired dining menu. Guests are seated on white-clothed round tables under the glow of a huge stage, while in-crowd podiums are also utilised for additional between-act entertainment.

Billionaire Dubai, Taj, Business Bay, daily 9pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 510 3100. @billionairedubaiofficial

Images: Provided