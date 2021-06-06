6 fun things to do in Dubai this week: June 20 to 23

With the weekend now a fond memory, we’re looking to the week ahead. There’s plenty of fun things on the cards this week. Here’s our top picks for things to do in Dubai.

Every Sunday, head to Not Another Ladies Day at Wet Deck, W Dubai – The Palm. Kicking off at 12pm, entry for the girls is just Dhs150, the good news is that the guys get exactly the same package for Dhs250. If you want to start the day on a great note, there will be an uplifting yoga session from 11am to 12pm, and you’ll even get a 20 per cent discount at the stunning AWAY Spa.

Not Another Ladies Day, WET Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays, 12pm to 4pm, ladies Dhs150, men Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. wetdeckdubai.com @wetdeckdubai

2. Listen to some live music

Bagatelle’s popular live music night, Unplugged, has made its return. Every Sunday enjoy stellar performances by Heart & Soul, be prepared for a night of lively beats from 8pm until late. While you’re there, tuck into a menu of Burrata Sauce Verte, Coquille St-Jacques and Poulpe Croustillant for a treat to the tastebuds.

Bagatelle, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Sundays, 8pm onwards. Tel: (0)4 354 5035. @bagatelledubai

Monday June 21

3. Enjoy free yoga and breakfast

Enjoy a free yoga session and breakfast at Just Vegan Jumeirah on June 21. There will be two Vinyasa yoga classes held in the morning at 8am and 9am followed by a delicious and nutritious vegan breakfast. You’ll need to register to claim a spot here. Make sure you select the right time slot that works for you. The slots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis so you need to be quick.

Just Vegan Jumeirah, Villa 575, Jumeirah Road, Umm Suqeim 1, Dubai. June 21, two slots 8am and 9am, free but registrations required. Tel: (0)4 546 3392. @justveganjumeirah

Tuesday June 22

4. Treat yourself to sundowners on the beach

Aprons and Hammers Beach House, along with its new air conditioned pergola, has launched a new Sunset Sessions package. Weekdays between 4pm and 7pm, guests can enjoy three drinks of selected classic cocktails, house beer or house wine for Dhs89. There will also be live entertainment in the form of the resident DJ every Tuesday to Saturday from 7pm.

Aprons & Hammers, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open daily 12pm to 12am. apronsandhammers.com

5. Even if it’s not coming home, it’ll be showing at Zabeel House

We’re into the final round of group matches for the UEFFA Euro tournament this week and there’s still much to be decided. On Tuesday night you’ll be able to see England take on the Czech Republic and Croatia battle Scotland (both at 11pm) in The Study — Zabeel House’s devoted Euro Zone. Whether through cheers or tears you and your gang will be able to enjoy a bucket of beer for Dhs165 or a burger a bottle of hops for Dhs99. There’s also happy hour from 5pm to 8pm.

P2, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, from June 11. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @zabeelhousethegreens

Wednesday June 23

6. Tackle TEP Factor

Think of the 1990s TV show The Crystal Maze and you’ll have some idea of what you’re getting yourself into at TEPfactor. You’ll be trapped inside a closed chamber. Your strength can’t help you and there’s no assistance from the outside. Only your mind holds the key as you solve clues, puzzles and riddles against the clock. It’s brilliant fun.

Bahar Plaza, JBR, Dubai, Sun, Tues, Wed 4pm to 10pm, Thurs to Sat 12pm to 12am, Mon closed, one hour pass Dhs99 adults, Dhs79 children aged 8 to 12. Tel: (056) 404 0802. tepfactor.ae