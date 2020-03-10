The half-price offer is available for all ages…

After the announcement that Dubai schools would close for four weeks starting March 8, there’s undoubtably been a bit of a mad scramble among Dubai parents to organise activities for the youngsters during the early school holidays.

Popular Dubai attraction TEPfactor in JBR is here to help, offering 50 per cent off games in March for adults and children. TEPfactor presents a series of fun challenge rooms, in which teams have to work together to figure a way out.

The offer is available on two-hour games, from 10am to 4pm weekdays only, until Thursday, March 26. Adults can score a two-hour game for the price of one-hour game (Dhs99), and children aged eight to 12 pay Dhs79.

To book the TEPfactor Dubai midweek boredom-buster offer, simply use the code SPRING50. Bookings can be made via the website or phone number and you don’t have to have children to avail the offer.

So what can you expect from TEPfactor?

Well, did you ever watch hit TV show Fort Boyard when you were younger? TEPfactor was inspired by it. You’ll get into teams of two to four people to take on 21 different challenges around a locked cave.

To be in with a chance to make it to the Final Chest and take home the prize, you’ll have to complete the first 16 challenges to open the bonus challenges. There’s no assistance from the outside. Only your mind holds the key as you solve clues, puzzles and riddles against the clock. It’s brilliant fun.

Activities you’ll encounter include climbing across ropes without touching the floor, patience tests, working together to get a ball around a maze, using ropes to climb up a ramp, and other heart-pounding, mind-bending challenges.

TEPfactor, JBR, Dubai, offer available on two-hour games on weekdays from 10am to 4pm only, adults Dhs99, children aged eight to 12 Dhs79 (not suitable for children under eight years). Tel: (056) 404 0802. tepfactor.ae

Images: Provided