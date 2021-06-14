A quick fix guide for an ‘appier life…

With Abu Dhabi’s Green Pass requirement starting tomorrow, there are likely to be some raised arms poised with troubleshooting questions out there at the moment.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you.

First of all we should start by saying — if you’ve not already dowloaded it, you probably should particularly if you’re based in the capital, it’s free on Apple and Google Play stores, as well as Huawei AppGallery and Galaxy Store.

You will need an internet connection when you first install the Alhosn app, but because the app is whitelisted by the telecom operators, data used will not come off your allowance. You’ll also need and Emirates ID and a working phone number.

Fixer upper

Being children of the 20th and 21st centuries, you probably won’t be surprised to learn that the initial stage of the quick fixes are those classic IT support line cliches we’ve all come to know and love: Switch your phone off and on again; close the app properly and restart it; make sure you have Bluetooth turned on; and ensure your ALHOSN app is fully updated.

Who do I call if I have a problem with the ALHOSN app?

If this doesn’t work, your next step should be to call the ALHOSN helpline on (800) 4676, but you have to wait a little while — there is a high call volume at this time.

Can I contact ALHOSN via WhatsApp?

Eh, kinda. Weqaya is a platform organised and conceived by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, to help support public health services, spread awareness and information.

The team at Weqaya is also able to provide technical support for the ALHOSN app and have their own hotline: (800) 937 292, and if you’re struggling to get through on there, you’re also able to contact them via a super handy WhatsApp service: 056 3346740.

Other useful numbers

You can speak to SEHA on (800) 1717 for Covid-19 related enquiries, or on (800) 50 to book screening and vaccination appointments.

SEHA also now offer a WhatsApp chat service on: (02) 410 2200

Our goal is to be by your side 24/7 which is why we launched our Whatsapp for Business Channel to further elevate your patient experience and simplify access to our services.

Click on the link to chat with us:https://t.co/e3kdfgwdzq pic.twitter.com/UmuLEzhLI8 — SEHA – شركة صحة (@SEHAHealth) June 14, 2021

Or for those in Dubai you can get hold of the DHA on (800) 342 for appointments and information.

Getting the active icons (Gold Star/E) on your app

The little ‘Gold Star’ or letter ‘E’ — which appears within ALHOSN app are statuses that gives the user special privileges when it comes to movement (for example into Abu Dhabi via road) or attending certain events.

The Gold Star will appear in the apps of those that have completed participation (both doses, and follow up tests) in the phase III Sinopharm or Sputnik trials.

An ‘E’ will appear in the apps of those that have received both doses of an approved vaccine.

Both of the active icons (the ‘Star’ and ‘E’) will only appear 28 days after the final dose, with a negative result from a PCR test (taken after the 28th day).

Images: Getty