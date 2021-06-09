Things that’ll make you go ‘wow’…

You deserve wow. Look at you, you fine specimen of humankind. Wow is your birth right, your destiny. And so wow your weekend will be.

Thursday, June 10

New at the movies this weekend:

Starring Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou and chief Peaky Blinder Cillian Murphy, A Quiet Place Part 2 also features (and is directed by) Emily Blunt’s other half John Krasinski. It serves as a direct sequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place. Having survived the first wave of the invasion of the sound-hunting murder gibbons, the Abbott family progress to level two of the apocalypse, requiring them to leave the ruins of their family home and embark on a journey beyond the sandy path. A path they hope will finally lead to sanctuary. But shhhhh

Tickets: Book now

Riding the waves

Fancy some watersports action this weekend? Here are the three best ways to do it. Abu Dhabi Marine offer a range of motorised and non-motorised watersports at three locations in the capital. You can hire jet skis at their Bab Al Qar location from just Dhs250 30 minutes. The new brunch deal at the hotel, nets you a two-for-one on select watersports. abudhabimarine.ae.Iron Waves offers jet ski and flyboarding experiences from Dhs150 for 15 minutes. They have four locations in Abu Dhabi including Fairmont Bab al Bahr; Radisson Blu; Al Raha Beach and Venetian Village. ironwavesuae.ae. Cove Beach is also offering watersports activities including jet ski rental at Dhs100 for 15 minutes; jet boat rides from Dhs400 for 30 minutes; and water tubing for Dhs100 (15 minutes). @covebeachabudhabi

Friday, June 11

Going all in

You can now unlock a day pass to the ultra-luxe, ultra all-inclusive desert island resort, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island. In addition to waterpark, pool and beach access you also get breakfast, lunch, free-flow adult beverages and the option to use a huge selection of the resort’s facilities. The adult pass for weekdays is Dhs349, weekends are Dhs459, and kids aged between six and 12 get 50 per cent off.

Saadiyat Island, 9am to 6pm. Tel: (02) 492 2222, reservation.saadiyat@rixos.com

Green peace

If you’re looking for green, Al Ain AKA ‘The Garden City’ is a pretty good place to start. This 1,200-hectare desert oasis is found in the middle of Al Ain and attained UNESCO World Heritage status in 2011. It contains more than 147,000 date palms, trees bearing mangos, oranges, bananas, figs and jujube. With its whimsical shaded pathways beneath fractal canopies it’s a place that provides a shuddering contrast to the urban jungle of Abu Dhabi’s cityscape. There’s also an Eco-Centre that offers insight into the conservation efforts at the oasis, and a look back at its history.

Al Ain, open daily 9am to 5pm. Tel: (03) 711 8251, take a virtual tour at visitabudhabi.ae

Cafe culture

Located on the grounds of the gorgeous Abu Dhabi Edition overlooking the Marina, Alba Terrace’s limitless morning meal is a veritable breakfast feast. Enjoy two hours of morning gourmet for just Dhs95, anytime between 7am and midday, every day of the week, where highlights include the French toast with blueberry compote; and smashed avo and poached egg on seeded bread. Coffee quaffers should note that the flat white here is Aussie-level good and the golden Assam tea is proper pucka little cuppa.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen, 7am to 11pm. Tel: (02) 208 0000, editionhotels.com

It’s all kicking off

Euros 2020 kicks off this weekend, with Turkey vs Italy at 11pm on Friday. Watch it at London-style sports bar Hamilton’s is found in Saadiyat Rotana, and because it’s also a gastropub, at half-time you can look forward to something a little more substantial than oranges cut into quarters. Pull up a seat in this art deco dude’s (and dudette) den, and score daily (except for Friday) discounts with a 5pm to 7pm happy hour on select drinks. There are nine massive screens making for the perfect stadium atmosphere, match that against the hops combo deals (from Dhs149) and in-match free-flow packages (Dhs179) and Hamilton’s looks headed for the final.

Saadiyat Rotana, Saadiyat Island, Fri to Sat 11am to 2am, Sun to Thu 4pm to 2am. Tel: (02) 697 0000, rotanatimes.com

Saturday, June 12

Going for a song

Rotating restaurant Stratos, is splitting the cost of their ritzy Friday evening Ratpack Supperclub (usually Dhs395) right down the middle, when diners come in pairs. Get two for one on panoramic views, a sophisticated swinging 50s soundtrack and an unforgettable spread of remixed supper club classics. To qualify for this brunching benefit, all you have to do is sign up (for free) on the Marriott Bonvoy morecravings.com website.

Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Kalifa Street, from 6pm, morecravings deal: Dhs395 for two. Tel: (02) 674 2020, @leroyalmeridienabudhabi

Plant-based patties of the Caribbean

Beef patties, the Jamaican version of the empanada or Cornish pasty (what’s up Bodmin?), are an important element of Caribbean cuisine. As part of their commitment to providing tasty plant-based alternatives, West to West Kitchen recently added Beyond Meat patties to their meat-free menu. These dainty pastries are packing all that same heat, just with zero meat. They’re available now for just Dhs30 (for two) when you get them direct from the shop, or Dhs40 through delivery aggregators.

Al Bzaymi St, Najda, Sat and Mon to Thu midday to 9pm, Fri 3pm to 9pm, closed Sunday. Tel: (02) 671 9119, @westtowestkitchen

Walking on the sun

Makerspace offers an amazing variety of short courses and workshops for both adult and children learning. On Saturday eight to 15 year olds can take part in a class learning all about how to build a solar-powered motor. Involving a strong collection of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) aspects, it’s a fun way to sneak a bit of worthwhile education into the weekend. You can find the full list of kids and adult courses on the Makerspace website.

Unit C1-04, Al Zeina, Al Raha Beach, Sat 10am to 2pm, Dhs200 for members, Dhs250 for non members. Tel: (02) 558 8624

Images: Provided/Getty