You’ll still need to show proof of a PCR to enter the emirate…

The recent update to Abu Dhabi’s movement requirements has been put on hold, due to a fault in the Al Hosn app. As of June 15, 2021 a ‘green pass’ on the app was required to enter certain public spaces.

On the morning of Friday June 18, Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi issued an announcement to hotel managers, seen by What’s On.

It read: “With immediate effect, disregard circular 19 which outlines the green pass protocol until further notice – you’re not longer required to check guests’ Al Hosn app status. All hotels to go back to normal operations as per previously circulated Covid-19 precautionary measures.”

Is Al Hosn app down?

The Al Hosn app has been experiencing issues since the mass uptake in downloads for the new measures. Abu Dhabi Media Office stated: “Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has reviewed the causes of technical issues faced by some Alhosn app users, resulting from a surge in new subscriptions, and has overseen efforts by the app’s team to restore the service to all users as quickly as possible.”

It’s not yet clear how long it will take the software to be back up and running, or if Abu Dhabi government will implement the measures again when it’s back.

For anyone hoping to cross the border into Abu Dhabi, the previous system of showing an SMS with proof of PCR test is back in place for now.