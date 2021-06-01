It will join the third Dubai branch of Lock, Stock & Barrel…

One of Dubai’s most popular and long-standing hotspots, Asia Asia, has just announced plans for expansion. Having already shared that it will be opening in Abu Dhabi, now we can confirm that Asia Asia will also be opening in Business Bay this December.

Spanning across 750 sqaure metres, the new Asia Asia will seat 500 people. Much like the original outpost, which has Dubai Marina views from its Pier 7 terrace, the next location will offer both dining room and al fresco options, overlooking the Dubai Canal.

Promising an ‘updated look and feel, exquisite in design’, Asia Asia Business Bay will offer semi-private lounges, DJ booth, bar, dining area and sushi bar from its Grand Millennium Hotel location.

Known for its lively ladies’ nights and brunches, Asia Asia has become synonymous with an upbeat vibe and sophisticated dining menu. Part of the Solutions Leisure Group, this new branch will join the third Dubai outpost of home-grown party bar concept Lock, Stock & Barrel.

Co-Founder and CEO of Solutions Leisure, Paul Evans, said, “Our first venture, Lock, Stock & Barrel Barsha Heights, exceeded all expectations. With the invitation to open not one, but two additional venues in the Grand Millennium Business Bay property, we are excited to enter this new opportunity of growth with such inspiring, supportive industry leaders and bring the UAE more of what they love.”

Asia Asia Business Bay aims to offer an ‘opulent experience with delectable Pan-Asian cuisine’, with the team hand-sourcing collectable antiques, furniture and art from across all corners of the world to bring the Far East to the Middle East.

Asia Asia, Grand Millennium Business Bay, opens December 2021. @asiaasiadubai

Images: Instagram