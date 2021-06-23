Give your weekend that What’s On look…



Thursday, June 24

Credit where credit is due

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is currently running a summer staycation deal that is certainly in the running for best-in-class. The ‘from Dhs699’ per room night price includes a stay for two adults (and up to two children), pool, beach and Volt fitness centre access — but the win that puts the true value beyond any doubt is the Dhs600 back per night you get to spend as credit “across all restaurants, bars, lounges and in-room dining”. You can even use it against the cost of the (frankly spectacular) Fairmont Friday Brunch.

Valid until September 30, 2021, for bookings and full terms and conditions please visit fairmont.com

At the movies this week

Michael Bay is probably best known for his work marionetting giant alien space robots, but he’s stepping away from all that whimsical escapist carry-on to help hold up (as a producer) an uncomfortably eerie mirror to current events. Songbird, set in 2024 — sees the world is deep into a raging pandemic (too soon?) and human society has started to unravel in predictably malicious ways.

Tickets: Book now

Friday, June 25

Fitness shouldn’t cost the Erth

Erth’s fitness and recreational centre, Etizan has now opened and is offering free access to some pretty awesome fitness activities as part of World Wellbeing Week, June 21 to 25, 2021. One engagement that sounds more than eggciting enough for us to pedal to you, is the morning breakfast bike ride on Friday, 25th June hosted in partnership with Abu Dhabi Cycling Club (ADCC).

Erth, Khor Al Maqta, Wellbeing Week events June 21 to 25. Tel: (02) 497 5020, Etizan.ae

Less-dear fields

Abu Dhabi’s huge Summer of Style promotion is already underway across the emirate’s malls. As part of the bargain bandwagon — Deerfields Mall is dropping a Hala Summer sale, with discounts of up to 80 per cent across more than 50 retailers until July 17. There are also shop and win promotions where you can win a (GAC GS3) car, and Dhs70,000 worth of products and services.

Sale until July 17, shop and win until Aug 31. Al Bahya, @deerfieldsmall

Mo galleries, mo culture

Manarat Al Saadiyat’s notoriously BIG rap culture exhibition, ‘Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop’ has been extended until the end of June. On display, you’ll find treasures from four decades of booth-fire, digging through crates and the sound of 808s — including photographs, albums, magazine covers and memorabilia, helping to chart Hip-Hop history.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, daily 10am to 8pm, until June 30. Dhs30 per person. Tel: (0)2 657 5800. manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Saturday, June 26

A-Balti Dhabi

Punjab Grill, the home of modern Indian cuisine in the capital has raised a Union Jack over the restaurant for the month of June. They’re offering a special menu of ‘British Curry House’ favourites including tikka masala, rogan josh, korma, and karahi saagwala. The Dhs100 sundowner menu allows you to try these dishes with the inclusion of pilau rice or naan.

Punjab Grill, Venetian Village of Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi, for June. WhatsApp: (050) 668 3054, @punjabgrillabudhabi

Game changing subs

If you’re all about that chicken life, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with the Malak Al Tawouk menu. Their collection of great tasting food keeps growing, and it’s not simply a Levant or Tawouk thing. They’ve got burgers, sliders, hot dogs and now a brand new pair of chicken dishes — the fajita sandwich, is stuffed with plump chicken breast, peppers, onion, melted cheese and an absolutely fuego Mexican marinade; there’s also the chicken sub which comes with the classic combo of garlic mayo, cheese, corn, pickles and tomato. Both are Dhs22 and available to snack on now.

Delivery service from Khalifa City. tel: (600) 500 961, @malakaltawoukuae

