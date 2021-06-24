The world-famous attraction racks up 10,000 searches per month…

Visiting the top of Burj Khalifa is the most searched-for bucket list experience, according to new data. Travel company, Unforgettable Travel, analysed the most popular attractions and bucket list experiences around the world, and shared the top 50 in a new report.

Coming up on the top spot was a visit to the tallest tower in the world, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. The search term ‘Burj Khalifa tickets’ racks up an average of 10,000 searches per month.

Unforgettable Travel explains, “The most searched for bucket list travel experience is a trip to the top of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Being able to host up to 35,000 people at once, the world’s tallest freestanding structure is often referred to as a Vertical City.”

Coming in at the next most popular experience, was to sail around New York’s Statue of Liberty, closely followed by a trek to Mount Everest Base Camp in Nepal, which receive 9,300 and 9,000 monthly searches respectively.

Other experiences on the list include a cruise down Egyptian river, the Nile; visiting the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris; and experiencing the lively antics of the Las Vegas strip.

Burj Khalifa recently revealed a new sunrise viewing experience, where visitors can watch the sun coming up over Dubai from the 124th floor.

Every Friday and Saturday morning, between 4.30am and 7am, early risers can enjoy the views of the entire city from the highest building, in this unique and special experience.

Tickets for the experience can be purchased online, or at the lower ground floor of The Dubai Mall, where you’ll find the At The Top entrance point.