Enjoy Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, free-flowing drinks, and you might even see Santa…

Tomorrow is June 25, which means we are exactly halfway to Christmas. A number of cool Dubai venues are celebrating that fact with special ‘Halfway to Christmas’ brunches, with all of that festive cheer coming to you in June.

Think Christmas dinners piled high with roast turkey and all the trimmings, free-flowing beverages, your favourite festive tunes and maybe even a visit from Santa. After the year we’ve had, we don’t need any excuse to do a bit of celebrating.

Here are the Halfway to Christmas brunches to hit up this weekend…

McGettigan’s JLT

Dig out those Christmas jumpers, McGettigan’s JLT is throwing a Christmas brunch with all of that fun Irish flair that it’s known for. From a roast dinner fit-to-bursting with meat, Irish roast potatoes, parsnips and more to unlimited drinks, there’ll be plenty to celebrate. Cheesy Christmas tunes will be playing throughout the brunch and you might even find yourself under some mistletoe. McGettigan’s outdoor terrace is now covered with a fully-air conditioned tent so there’s space for everyone.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs139 soft drinks, Dhs299 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 356 0470. mcgettigans.com

Palm Bay

Popular Club Vista bar Palm Bay loves any excuse for a celebration and, true to form, it’s going all out for the festivities. It’ll be cranking up the Christmas tunes, handing out presents to every brunch guest, encouraging you to dress up for a Christmas parade, and Santa will be turning up too. For just Dhs250, enjoy free-flowing house drinks, sharing starters including potato & cheese croquettes, mini Pie and mash and chicken liver pâte. Mains include roast turkey, chicken, lamb or catch of the day with all of those famous sides we know and love. The puddings are just as Christmassy.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Friday June 25, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 house package. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. @palmbaydubai

Reform Social & Grill

Popular gastropub Reform Social & Grill has teamed up with Treats Card and Doggie Adventures In Dubai to throw a pawsome pawty on Friday, June 25. The pet-friendly venue at The Lakes is inviting pups and their humans to come down to their summer garden for the celebrations which takes place all day from 1pm to 11pm. There will be stalls and activities the whole family can enjoy(four-legged ones included), and Santa will also be visiting. There will also be a Christmas brunch with plenty of festive food. There are three sessions to pick from 1pm to 4pm, 4.30pm to 7.30pm and 8pm to 11pm. It’s Dhs375 for the house package.

Halfway To Christmas Pawsome Pawty, Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai. June 25, 1pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae @doggie_adventures_in_dubai @treatscard

