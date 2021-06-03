Sponsored: It’s not long to go until you can watch Raya and the Last Dragon from the comfort of your home. And if you’re wondering how, we’ve got the deets…

Hot off the heels from its momentous streaming of Friends: The Reunion, OSN, the region’s leading entertainment hub, has announced that viewers will be able to catch Disney’s newest movie Raya and the Last Dragon on the OSN Streaming App from Friday June 4.

Judging by film critics, the movie’s pretty awesome, with a fantastical mix of Eastern folklore and good old-fashioned Hollywood action, with settings, clothing and food rendered so vividly that they look as if they could be touched.

What’s the story?

Raya and the Last Dragon is set in the fantastical kingdom of Kumandra, home to an ancient civilisation that venerated dragons for their power and their wisdom. It’s a land fraught by civil war and in-fighting, until a young princess named Raya (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran) tries to carry on the vision of her father Benja (Daniel Dae Kim) in uniting the lands, courtesy of a little help from a quirky dragon Sisu (voiced by the brilliant Awkwafina) while sparring with her nemesis Namari, a terrifying warrior with a slick haircut, voiced by Gemma Chan.

Here’s to the new kind of Disney princess: fun, fierce and ferociously proud of her culture. Check it out on OSN Streaming from Friday June 4. OSN Streaming can be accessed via websites and all mobile iOS and Android devices. The service costs USD 9.5/- per month and includes a sweet seven-day free trial.

