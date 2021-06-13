There’s only a few weeks left to enjoy it…

When it comes to Dubai beach clubs that have stood the test of time, few have done it with more class than DRIFT Beach Dubai. The coveted spot is favoured by sun-seeking celebrities and Dubai residents alike, but there’s only a few weeks left to enjoy it.

DRIFT Beach Dubai is closing its doors for the summer between July 18 to August 20 so if you were planning the ultimate chic pool day, you need to book it in quick. You’ll find the beach club at the luxury One & Only Royal Mirage hotel.

Bag yourself a spot by the sparkling temperature-controlled pool and catch those rays. The beach club is in prime position to offer you incredible sea and Dubai marina skyline views so make sure you stay around to catch that sunset – it’s epic from here.

You might also like The coolest private cabanas in Dubai for the ultimate pool day

To use the sun loungers at DRIFT, it’s Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs200 on weekends which includes a bottle of water. There is also the option to go for a VIP drift bed or the drift island beds. A private beach cabana is the ultimate in luxury, so opt for this if it’s a special occasion.

All that tanning can make you hungry so hit up the beautiful Provençal restaurant which overlooks the pool. It serves breakfast from 9am to 11.30am every day with dishes such as avocado toast, banoffee waffles and signature omelette on the menu.

You can also visit for lunch or dinner and tuck into a varied set of dishes including Tartare De Thon, L’Artichaut and Les Encornets for starters, and mains such as Le Poulet Provencal or Spaghetti Al Pil-Pil. The wine list is also varied, with grapes from around the world.

DRIFT Beach Club, One & Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, open 9am to 9pm, closed from July 18 to August 20. Tel: 04 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

Images: Provided