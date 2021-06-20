The main airport terminal has been closed for 15 months…

In the latest reassuring sign that travel in and out of Dubai is gradually getting back to normal, Dubai Airports has announced that Terminal 1 is finally set to reopen on Thursday, June 24 after fifteen months of being closed.

A statement on the Dubai Airports website said: “On June 24, 2021, the Terminal 1 and Concourse D facilities at Dubai International (DXB) will be reopening. To ensure we continue to offer a safe, smooth and easy airport journey for all our guests, we will be moving the operations of some airlines from Terminal 3 over to Terminal 1.”

Over 40 international airlines will shift to Terminal 1 over a gradual course of time. The terminal can accommodate up to 18 million passengers per year. The entirety of Dubai Airports has a passenger capacity of up to 100 million per year, and is recognized as an international hub for the world.

@DXB’s Terminal 1 and Concourse D is to reopen June 24, the first time since facilities were closed in March 2020 due to Covid-19. The significant move signals the return of growth to Dubai and the UAE’s aviation and travel and tourism sectors. — Dubai Airports (@DubaiAirports) June 20, 2021

You might also like Dubai eases travel restrictions from India starting June 23

On June 19, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai announced updates to travel protocols for inbound passengers from India, South Africa and Nigeria. It’s promising news for those mentioned countries who have been facing travel restrictions recently.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the updates are part of the ‘committee’s keenness to protect passengers and ease hassles for them without compromising on Covid-19 precautionary measures put in place to safeguard everyone’s health and wellbeing.’

Hopefully this signals that international travel is soon set to return to, at the very least, a ‘new normal’…

Images: Social