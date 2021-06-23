It’s all going digital…

The world is finally starting to open up, with some countries across the globe allowing travel for fully-vaccinated people who have valid negative PCR test results (requirements vary country to country). Now Dubai residents can use their Emirates ID at Dubai (DXB) airport’s smart gates to show proof of both.

Dubai-based airline Emirates and Dubai Health Authority have teamed up to make the already-seamless Emirates ID smart travel service even better. Dubai residents at Dubai airport can simply scan their Emirates ID at airline check-in counters, which will automatically show their Covid-19 vaccine status and recent PCR test result.

According to Khaleej Times, the news was revealed on the first day at the Arab Health 2021 event which is taking place this week at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The announcement comes in line with Dubai’s paperless strategy, and the new Emirates ID development means no more paper-copy proof of vaccine or PCR test.

Olha Solod, an Emirates airline agent at the stand said: “When the passenger comes to the check-in counter, they will be asked to scan their Emirates ID and that will show on our screens if their vaccination is complete – means if they have taken both the doses; and if their PCR test result is valid (has been done within the stipulated time before travelling). This will do away with the need of physically carrying their vaccination cards or PCR result reports, making the check-in process faster and smoother.”

The three DHA-approved vaccinations that are being accepted on the programme are Pfizer, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca. Scanning the Emirates ID will show which vaccine you’ve had, as well as when and where you had your second dose.

This service is valid for those who like to use the ‘smart’ check in option at DXB airport which gives you a faster and more seamless check-in process. Passengers are also recommended to download the IATA Travel Pass, a mobile app which will store your PCR and vaccine information.

Regarding tourists without an Emirates ID, Solod said: “Also, for tourists who do not have an Emirates ID, we can scan their passport, and in case their vaccination is DHA-approved, the system will reflect that. If not, then they will have to present their vaccination card or online link to their card. Their PCR test will also be reflected through the passport scan.”

Image: Getty