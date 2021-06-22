Start planning your summer escape…

Now that the world seems to be finally opening up somewhat, Emirates Airline is now ramping up its operations, and will be travelling to 124 destinations by the end of July. Currently, you can travel to 20 countries from Dubai, without having to quarantine upon arrival or return.

To celebrate, Emirates has announced a number of special fares to over 30 cities in 20 countries across the world, making your much-needed dream vacation a no-brainer. UAE travellers can fly to selected destinations with fares starting from Dhs1,315. Bookings can be made from today until 6 July 2021, for travel until 28 February 2022.

There are a huge range of options for both Emirates Economy Class and Business Class passengers, who can choose to book their getaway to a long list of popular holiday destinations including:

Rome, starting at Dhs2,255 in Economy Class and Dhs13,415 in Business; Barcelona starting from Dhs2,395 in Economy Class and Dhs13,315 in Business Class; Istanbul starting from Dhs1,695 in Economy Class and Dhs10,985 in Business Class; Phuket starting from Dhs1,995 in Economy Class and Dhs7,995 in Business Class, and Los Angeles from Dhs3,335 in Economy Class and Dhs19,555 in Business Class.

If you prefer to have your whole holiday taken care of, from flights to hotels and more, book one of the special Emirates Holidays packages, with prices starting from Dhs1,999 per person.

You might also like 19 countries allowing Dubai residents to visit without quarantine

For those wanting to return to the UK, it’s not looking like the UAE is set to be taken off the UK ‘red list’ for travel anytime soon. Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths has revealed in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Sunday, June 20, that he ‘doesn’t expect the UAE to be removed from the UK’s red list before the end of June or July’.

Image: Getty