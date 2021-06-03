You can now fly to twelve US destinations from Dubai…

If you’re busy planning a holiday away from Dubai, there’s a seriously cool city to add to your list. Emirates has just announced the launch of a four-times weekly service to the vibrant city of Miami in the United States, from July 22. This means that you can now fly to twelve US destinations from Dubai.

The city of Miami is well-known across the globe as being one of the hottest destinations in the US. The cosmopolitan city is popular with celebrities and travellers alike for its cool party vibes, perfect balance of city and atmospheric beaches, music, architecture and more.

According to Dubai Media Office, ‘the new service will provide Emirates’ global travellers with another access point into Florida after Orlando (effective July), serving the Southern Florida area while offering convenient connections for travellers headed towards the Middle East, West Asia, and Indian Ocean via Dubai.’

After the addition of Miami to its flight services, Emirates offers over 70 weekly flights to the United States, including destinations such as Boston, Chicago, New York (JFK and Newark), Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC and Orlando.

There will be four weekly flights on Emirates’ three-class Boeing 777-300ER to and from Miami. Emirates flight EK213 will depart Dubai (DXB) at 03.10am, arriving in Miami (MIA) at 11.00am while the return flight EK214 will depart Miami at 21.10am, arriving in Dubai at 19.35pm the next day.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive said: “Launching a non-stop service to Miami at this time signals our confidence in travel recovery as countries progress on their vaccination programmes and implement protocols for the safe resumption of flight and travel activity, particularly in the US and the UAE. It also underscores our strong commitment to the US market which Emirates now serves with over 70 weekly flights across 12 gateways. ”

Images: Getty