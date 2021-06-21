A positive sign for the travel and tourism industry…

Despite a difficult start to the year, Emirates Airline is now ramping up its operations, and will be travelling to 124 destinations by the end of July. As we begin the busiest time of year for travel, the airline is working to meet the increased demands of passengers.

In July, Emirates will restart services to seven new destinations, including Venice on July 1; Phuket, Nice, Orlando and Mexico City on July 2; Lyon on July 9 and Malta on July 14.

A new destination is also scheduled to begin next month, as Emirates plans to launch flights to Florida’s second largest city, Miami, from July 22.

By the end of July, Emirates will have recovered almost 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network, as the airline will be operating 880 weekly services across 124 cities.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive said: “Emirates is committed to keeping Dubai, businesses and communities around the world connected and we are working hard to rebuild our network and secure access to more destinations in partnership with various authorities and stakeholders”.

Summer holidays are on many residents’ minds right now, and with a long Eid Al Adha break coming up, you might be wondering where to travel to.

Emirates recently revealed that there are now 19 countries allowing Dubai citizens and residents to travel quarantine-free. Provided that they have been vaccinated for 14 days or more, travellers can explore 30 cities in Europe, Africa, the US, the Middle East and more.

In Europe, Dubai residents can enjoy quarantine-free travel to Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Spain, and France. Closer to home, residents can explore destinations such as Jordan, Lebanon, Bahrain, and Egypt.

emirates.com