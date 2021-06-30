The airport is set to be busy from now until July 12…

If you’re heading out of the country this July, you’re not the only one. Emirates Airline is expecting over 450,000 passengers to travel through Terminal 3 in the first two weekends of the month on over 1,600 flights.

July 2 to 3 and 9 to 10 are the busiest, although high passenger traffic is expected between now and July 12. Anyone headed to Dubai International Airport in the next couple of weeks is strongly urged to arrive early (at least three hours before your flight).

Almost 100,000 passengers are also scheduled to arrive into Dubai, kicking off the summer season and boosting tourism for the city.

In July, Emirates will connect the Al Hosn app with its check-in systems, as well as with your Emirates ID, so they’ll be able to digitally retrieve and verify of Covid-19 medical records. This means you won’t need to print a paper copy of your vaccination, or PCR and antigen tests.

Passengers are advised to check in online, between 48 hours and 90 minutes before their flight. Customers who arrive less than 60 minutes before will not be accepted. Those who opt for online check-in will still need to visit the Emirates check-in counters or contactless kiosks for PCR/vaccination checks.

Gates will open 90 minutes before the flight departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before and gates close 20 minutes before departure. Don’t be late or you might not make it onto your flight.

emirates.com