Dubai summer means it’s time to slow things down and take that staycation that you’ve been craving for a while. Some of the best deals of the year happen in summer, and soon there is going to be a 24-hour flash sale on staycations at some amazing Dubai hotels.

The sale is happening on Thursday, July 1. For 24 hours you will be able to avail up to 40 per cent off official rates at Vida Hotel & Resorts, as well as up to 30 per cent off stays at Address Hotels & Resorts and Armani Hotel Dubai.

In total, there are 14 hotels to choose from in locations from Downtown Dubai to Dubai Marina and JBR. Some of the big names you might recognise include the Address Sky View (home to Cé La Vi), Address Dubai Marina, Vida Creek Harbour, Vida Emirates Hills, and of course the Armani Hotel Dubai.

Don’t worry though, you wont have to avail your stay on just July 1. You can book for stays between July 1 and September 4, so you’ve got plenty of time to plan ahead. Bookings can be made on each of the respective hotel’s websites.

The flash sale comes as part of the massive annual Dubai Summer Surprises campaign which runs from July 1 to September 4, bringing the very best deals, discounts, offers and prizes to malls, restaurants, hotels and more across the city.

When you book a room in the sale, depending on the room type you book, there will be exclusive access to explore Burj Khalifa Level 148, swim with sharks in Dubai Aquarium, Underwater Zoo, and experience the ultimate virtual and augmented reality attraction at VR Park.

For more information on Address Hotels & Resorts contact: Tel: (0)4 423 8888 or email stay@addresshotels.com

For more information on Vida Hotels & Resorts contact: Tel: (0)4 423 8899 or email stay@vidahotels.com

For more information on Armani Hotel Dubai contact: Tel: (0)4 888 3888 or email Restaurant.Reservations@armanihotels.com

