There’s never a better time of the year than Dubai summer to take advantage of some mega sales, deals and discounts. This week, you can get up to 75 per cent off electronics, groceries, personal care and more with Carrefour’s three-day flash sale.

The ‘Mid-Year Sale’ starts today, Monday, June 28 and runs until Wednesday, June 30, so don’t wait around. Shop online or through the app to avail amazing savings such as up to 70 per cent off appliances, 50 per cent off laptops, and up to 60 per cent off smartphones.

For example, you could get a 12 per cent discount on an Apple iPhone 11 with FaceTime. There’s also up to 60 per cent off tablets, 40 per cent off smart watches and up to 60 per cent off earphones. Top brands include Apple, Samsung, and Beats (headphones).

There’s never been a better time to stock up on your personal care products such as shampoos, conditioners, soaps, serums and more as there is up to 60 per cent off products, such as a twin-pack of Pantene shampoo for just Dhs14.25.

If you’ve got little ones, you can enjoy up to half-price discounts on a range of products from toiletries to baby detergent, wipes, snacks and lots more. Investing in a new kitchen appliance? Get up to 70 per cent off appliances and cookware.

Treat yourself to a new laptop with discounts of up to 40 percent. Brands include Lenovo and Huawei. Stock up on all your groceries too, as there is up to 40 per cent off selected groceries from today, June 28 to July 7.

Find the best deals at carrefouruae.com

Images: Social/Provided