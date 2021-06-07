It’s aptly named Rove Hotels’ Gamer Cave…

For hardcore gamers, there’s a lot of (non-gaming) folk out there who just don’t understand why it is so difficult to hit the pause button mid-game and return to the real world. But when you’re close to defeating a boss, sometimes it’s easy to forget to have a meal or even sleep at night until the level or game is complete.

Well, things are about to change for gamers in UAE as Rove Hotel is about to launch a fun concept called Gamer Caves – the region’s first-ever hotel room that is designed exclusively for gamers.

We aren’t just talking about decals on the wall or neon lights (which the room does have). We’re talking about a room that’s decked out with gaming equipment by Razer – the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers in partnership with Playtonia, a Dubai-based technology company.

The first-of-its-kind gaming room will feature gadgets like Huntsman V2 Analog gaming keyboard with Razer analogue optical switches, Viper 8KHz esports gaming mouse, Kiyo Pro USB camera with high-performance adaptive light sensor, BlackShark V2 wired esports headset with USB sound card, Seiren Mini streaming microphone, Iskur gaming chair with built-in lumbar support and more.

What kind of games will you be able to play? The Gamer Caves will offer a number of titles such as Overwatch, Dota 2, Diablo 3, Grand Theft Auto 5, Doom, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Red Dead Redemption 2, Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition, Final Fantasy XIV Online, and Faster Than Light and more.

Want about meals? Of course, you wouldn’t want to leave the Gamer Cave! But don’t worry. The Gamer Caves will host an in-room dining menu so you don’t have to hit the pause button. Expect to dig into an assortment of game-themed dishes, including the Cloud Strife chicken slider, Lara Croft’s calamari, Kitana flatbread, and many more.

Sounds like a fun-filled day! The Gamer Caves are located at two Rove hotels in Dubai: Rove Downtown and Rove At The Park. They will be available from mid-June, so gamers can enjoy a staycation this summer in front of the screens button-mashing fun to save the world. You can book your Gamer Cave here from June 15.

We can’t wait to check into this room!

Images: Rove Hotels