Yes, two dirhams…

We’re nearly at the end of the month and that means whilst payday is not too far away, it’s not quite here yet. If your budget is stretched a little thin, what if we told you that you could get ladies’ nights, brunches, cinema tickets and more for just Dhs2? Yes, two dirhams.

Cool and quirky Studio City hotel, Studio One, is turning two this week and to celebrate, there are some amazing food, beverage and activity offers for just Dhs2 at the end of June. There’s no better excuse to gather up your mates and do that get-together you’ve been talking about.

Whilst it’s not quite Dhs2 for everyone, the way it works, for example, is that if you go with your friends and pay full price for one offering, the second or third person can get the same deal for Dhs2. So, if you’re savvy, you and your friends can share the cost.

Here are the great offers…

Ladies’ Night

Where: The Void

When: Wednesday, June 23, from 6pm

Deal: Buy one ladies’ night at The Void and get the second for Dhs2

Package: Three selected drinks and a main course for Dhs99

Brunch

Where: Larte or The Void

When: Friday, June 25, Larte 1pm to 4pm, The Void 5pm to 8pm

Deal: Buy two brunches and get the third for Dhs2

Package: Dhs299 food and house drinks, Dhs175 food and soft drinks

You might also like Privilee launches brilliant summer offer for UAE residents

Cinema

Where: Studio One Cinema

When: Friday, June 25 (showing Instant Family at 11am and Top Gun at 7pm)

Deal: Buy one cinema ticket for Dhs99 and get the second for Dhs2

Package: Cinema ticket includes soft drink and popcorn

Restaurant

Where: The Void

When: Saturday, June 26

Deal: Kids eat for Dhs2 when an adult buys a main meal at The Void

Quiz Night

Where: The Void

When: Sunday, June 27

Deal: Buy one quiz night for Dhs125 and get the second for Dhs2

Package: Quiz, one main meal and three selected drinks

Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Dubai. Tel: 800 788346. studioonehotel.com

Images: Provided