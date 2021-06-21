Privilee launches brilliant summer offer for UAE residents
Get unlimited access to beach resorts and gyms for three months, for just Dhs533 per month…
UAE summer is well and truly upon us which means it’s the best time to take advantage of some of the best deals of the year, from staycations to pool days. What if we told you that you could get access to the city’s coolest pools, beach clubs and gyms for an absolute steal?
Luxury lifestyle app, Privilee gives exclusive access to all of those things and, for a limited time only, you can take advantage of its brilliant summer membership offer. This three-month membership gets you unlimited access to beach resorts and top-notch gyms for just Dhs533 per month.
Say goodbye to same-same weekends, and visit a different pool or gym every day of the week at well-known places such as Jumeriah Zabeel Saray, White Beach, Palazzo Versace, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah. Up to three children per adult can go free too.
You might also like
The three-month summer membership is priced at Dhs1,599, which works out at Dhs533 per month. Ordinarily, a one-month Privilee membership is Dhs999 and a four-month membership is priced at Dhs2,916, so the summer offer is an incredible saving.
Privilee members can also upgrade their package to purchase two-for-one vouchers on the Privilee app such as a two-for-one buffet breakfast at Zabeel Saray and so much more. Limited summer memberships are available so don’t wait around.
Here are some of the resorts, beach clubs and pools you’ll get access to:
Beach clubs and resorts:
- Anantara Dubai The Palm
- Atlantis The Palm
- DoubleTree By Hilton JBR
- Fairmont The Palm
- Habtoor Grand Resort, JBR
- Hilton Al Habtoor City
- Hilton Dubai Jumeirah
- JA The Resort
- Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
- Kempinski Hotel Palm Jumeriah
- RIVA Beach Club, The Palm
- Rixos The Palm
- Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort
- Sofitel The Palm
- The Westin Dubai & Le Meridien Mina Seyahi
- W Dubai – The Palm
- White Beach
- Waldorf Astoria Dubai The Palm
- Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
Swimming pools:
- Atlantis The Palm
- Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club
- Al Furjan Club
- Address Montgomerie
- Anantara Dubai The Palm
- Conrad Dubai
- Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina
- DoubleTree by Hilton JBR
- Dubai Polo Club
- Fairmont Dubai
- Fairmont The Palm
- Habtoor Grand Resort
- Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights
- Intercontinental Dubai Marina
- JA The Resort
- Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
- Le Meridien Hotel & Conference Centre
- Media One Hotel
- Palazzo Versace
- Raffles Dubai
- RIVA Beach Club
- Ritz Carlton DIFC
- Rixos The Palm
- Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort
- Sofitel The Palm
- Sofitel The Obelisk
- The Clubhouse Jebel Ali
- Palace Downtown
- The Westin Dubai & Le Meridien Mina Seyahi
- Waldorf Astoria Dubai The Palm
- Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
- Zabeel House By Jumeirah
Get your Privilee ‘Summer Dreamers’ membership here.
Images: Provided