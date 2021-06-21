Get unlimited access to beach resorts and gyms for three months, for just Dhs533 per month…

UAE summer is well and truly upon us which means it’s the best time to take advantage of some of the best deals of the year, from staycations to pool days. What if we told you that you could get access to the city’s coolest pools, beach clubs and gyms for an absolute steal?

Luxury lifestyle app, Privilee gives exclusive access to all of those things and, for a limited time only, you can take advantage of its brilliant summer membership offer. This three-month membership gets you unlimited access to beach resorts and top-notch gyms for just Dhs533 per month.

Say goodbye to same-same weekends, and visit a different pool or gym every day of the week at well-known places such as Jumeriah Zabeel Saray, White Beach, Palazzo Versace, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah. Up to three children per adult can go free too.

The three-month summer membership is priced at Dhs1,599, which works out at Dhs533 per month. Ordinarily, a one-month Privilee membership is Dhs999 and a four-month membership is priced at Dhs2,916, so the summer offer is an incredible saving.

Privilee members can also upgrade their package to purchase two-for-one vouchers on the Privilee app such as a two-for-one buffet breakfast at Zabeel Saray and so much more. Limited summer memberships are available so don’t wait around.

Here are some of the resorts, beach clubs and pools you’ll get access to:

Beach clubs and resorts:

Anantara Dubai The Palm

Atlantis The Palm

DoubleTree By Hilton JBR

Fairmont The Palm

Habtoor Grand Resort, JBR

Hilton Al Habtoor City

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

JA The Resort

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Kempinski Hotel Palm Jumeriah

RIVA Beach Club, The Palm

Rixos The Palm

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort

Sofitel The Palm

The Westin Dubai & Le Meridien Mina Seyahi

W Dubai – The Palm

White Beach

Waldorf Astoria Dubai The Palm

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Swimming pools:

Atlantis The Palm

Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club

Al Furjan Club

Address Montgomerie

Anantara Dubai The Palm

Conrad Dubai

Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina

DoubleTree by Hilton JBR

Dubai Polo Club

Fairmont Dubai

Fairmont The Palm

Habtoor Grand Resort

Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights

Intercontinental Dubai Marina

JA The Resort

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Le Meridien Hotel & Conference Centre

Media One Hotel

Palazzo Versace

Raffles Dubai

RIVA Beach Club

Ritz Carlton DIFC

Rixos The Palm

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort

Sofitel The Palm

Sofitel The Obelisk

The Clubhouse Jebel Ali

Palace Downtown

The Westin Dubai & Le Meridien Mina Seyahi

Waldorf Astoria Dubai The Palm

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Zabeel House By Jumeirah

Get your Privilee ‘Summer Dreamers’ membership here.

Images: Provided