Enjoy live music, free-flowing drinks and plenty of food…

If you’re a die-hard festival goer. chances are you’ve been to or have definitely heard of Glastonbury, the biggest music festival in the UK. Sadly, due to Covid-19, the festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row, and if you’re sad to be missing out, there’s a way you can get a slice of the action.

Popular gastropub Reform Social & Grill is bringing Glastonbury to Dubai with a one-off brunch this Saturday, June 26. Aptly named ‘We are not at Glastonbury’, the brunch will have live music, free-flowing drinks and plenty of food – the perfect recipe for a Saturday afternoon.

It will take place from 1pm to 4pm in Reform’s ‘Summer Garden’ tent which is fully air-conditioned, with faux-grass and casual pub benches. You’re invited to dress up in your best boho-chic get-ups, just like you would at the Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm.

Dubai band Big Mouth will be on hand to ramp up the atmosphere with live music to keep you entertained throughout the day. The brunch includes three courses of classic Reform pub dishes and three hours of unlimited house beverages for Dhs375. Dogs are welcome too.

In case you’re not familiar with Reform, it’s the longstanding British-style pub found in The Lakes. As well as having a bustling indoor area, it boasts a huge beer garden next to the lake. Whilst it’s too hot to sit outside now, the summer garden tent provides the perfect solution for alfresco socializing.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, ‘We are not at Glastonbury’ brunch, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday June 26, Dhs375. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

