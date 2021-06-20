Sing along…

Live music is back and we couldn’t be happier. If you’ve missed it as much as we have and you’re wondering where to go to find it, we’ve compiled this handy list. Keep it bookmarked, as we will keep adding to it. Here are some of the best places in Dubai for live music…

Bagatelle

For the ultimate chic French night, check out Unplugged at Bagatelle. The renowned live music night is back every Sunday from 8pm with live acts on instrumental, soul, lounge and piano warming up the crowd for the evening. Tuck into dishes with a typically French flair, such as ‘Coquille St-Jacques’ (Roasted Scallop & Prawn, Gruyere Cheese, Fine Herbs, Mashed Potato).

Bagatelle, The Fairmont Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, live music Sundays from 8pm, open 8pm to 2am Sun to Wed, 8pm to 3am Thurs & Fri. Tel: (0)4 354 5035. @bagatelledubai

Jones the Grocer

The ever-popular Jazz Nights with wine and cheese are back at Jones the Grocer, Emirates Golf Club. The event takes place every Thursday evening from 7.30pm to 11pm. Choose your two hour slot within that time and enjoy free-flowing red or white wine and a huge cheese board bursting with artisanal cheeses, all for Dhs199. The singer will be on hand all evening to serenade you and your table with the soothing, soulful sounds of jazz.

Jones the Grocer, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, Thursdays, two hours between 7.30pm and 11pm, Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 417 9999. dubaigolf.com

McGettigan’s

We couldn’t make this list without mentioning the home of live music, McGettigan’s. Whether you’re visiting the stalwart one in JLT or visiting the McGettigan’s in Souk Madinat Jumeirah or DWTC, you’re always likely to catch a live singer or band entertaining the crowd with a whole host of sing-a-long, feelgood songs.

McGettigan’s, various locations, to find out which acts are playing when, it’s best to check out McGettigan’s Instagram page. @mcgettiganspubs

Phileas Fogg’s

Phileas Fogg’s is the golf-side spot that’s all about the relaxed vibes, great happy hours and good times. In between catching up with your mates, making your way through the varied menu and seeing the latest sports games, chances are you’ll see the live singer onstage to entertain the crowd in the evenings. Chad Sycamore plays every Tuesday and Friday from 8pm to 11pm, Khalil Barazi plays every Wednesday and Saturday from 8pm to 11pm and on Fridays from 4pm to 7pm is Josh McCartney.

Phileas Fogg’s, Montgomerie Golf Academy, Emirates Hills, Dubai, open 8am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @phileasfoggdubai

Jazz @ Pizza Express

You might also like The ultimate wine, cheese and jazz night is back at Jones the Grocer

If there’s one restaurant that has stood the test of Dubai time, it’s got to be Jazz @ Pizza Express. Here, you’ll find live music courtesy of John Legend-style singer and pianist Sean Lipsey on Fridays from 8.30pm. Of course, there’s no forgetting the endlessly popular Stage Brunch which takes place every Thursday night from 8pm to 11pm, with hearty Italian dishes, free-flowing drinks and live music to keep you entertained all night.

Jazz @ Pizza Express, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, open 10am to 12am Sat to Wed, Thurs & Fri 10am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 441 6342. pizzaexpress.ae

Social Company

For a relaxing post-work social environment, check out the Social Company. Live music courtesy of popular singer and guitarist Khalil happens every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 7.30pm. On Thursdays from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, you could go for the brunch which includes sharing starters, a choice of mains and a dessert platter, along with free-flowing drinks for Dhs259.

Social Company, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Thu 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Dhs259 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com/restaurants

Images: Social/provided