It’s one of Dubai’s most-loved wine and cheese nights…

If a wine and cheese night is a bit of you, throw in the soothing sounds of jazz and you have yourself the dreamiest of evenings. One of the city’s most-loved wine and cheese nights is back, so cancel your plans for Thursday night.

Jazz Nights are back at Jones the Grocer, Emirates Golf Club. Live music has been given the go ahead by the Dubai Government, meaning Jones the Grocer’s resident jazz singer can once again take to the stage at the popular restaurant.

The event will take place every Thursday evening from May 27, 7.30pm to 11pm. Choose your two hour slot within that time and enjoy free-flowing red or white wine and a huge cheese board bursting with artisanal cheeses, all for Dhs199.

You’ll find four different types of cheese on the board, including blue and cheddar cheese. For those who like a bit of fruit with their fromage, you can pick on zesty grapes and strawberries. Walnuts and crackers will hit that extra savoury spot.

The singer will be on hand all evening to serenade you and your table with the soothing, soulful sounds of jazz. The setting is super-cute with indoor and outdoor seating, so take your pick and settle in for a Thursday evening well-spent.

Wine and cheese nights are unwaveringly popular in the city. There are plenty to choose from, from trusty wine and cheese nights that have been around for a while to three brand new ones that you need to add to your must-try list.

Jones the Grocer, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, Thursdays, two hours between 7.30pm and 11pm, Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 417 9999. dubaigolf.com

