Ladies and gents, this is the moment you’ve waited for…

The long-awaited opening of Fairmont Dubai’s brand new entertainment venue, The Theater Dubai, has arrived. At the end of this month, the dinner and a show experience will lift its curtains for a spectacle like no other.

The Theater Dubai promises ‘world-class entertainment unlike anything seen before, conceptualised by visionary music maestro, Guy Manoukian’. The Lebanese-Armenian musician and composer has devised a unique concept where no two shows will be the same.

A team of global talent, including dancers, singers and aerialists have been flown in to provide an unforgettable show, from a stage which runs through the audience. Dinner tables are positioned for the best possible view, where a menu of fine dining dishes will accompany the entertainment.

On the menu is a selection of Beluga and Oscietra caviar, handmade beef gyoza served with smoked onion purée, lobster linguini and slow-cooked wagyu tomahawk with shaved truffle.

The night begins with a laidback jazz performance, before a DJ performance with anthems from the 80s and 90s. Expect the unexpected as the ceiling becomes the stage for an aerial performer, embodying a wild jaguar.

More than music, the show will also re-enact moments from iconic movies, such as 50 shades of Grey or Basic Instinct. Finally, guests will enjoy the sounds of artists such as Bryan Adams, Calvin Harris and Bruno Mars through the lead vocalist’s finale performance.

The new dinner hall will be open Wednesday to Saturdays from June 30, 2021, with Wednesdays dedicated to ‘Guy and Friends’.

The Theatre Dubai, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Wednesday to Saturday, 7.30pm to 2am (first seating: 7.30pm, second seating: 10pm). Tel: (0)4 222 2268. thetheaterdubai.com