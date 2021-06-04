Limits on restaurant capacity remain at 60 per cent…

Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee has announced that the restrictions on the number of family members allowed to sit on the same table in public restaurants will be removed, effective Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Overall restaurant capacity remains capped at 60 per cent and there has been no update to the policy regarding mixed families or non familial groups.

Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee allows members of the same family to sit at one table in restaurants and cafes, with no limit on numbers, while adhering to approved capacity of 60% and maintaining other precautionary measures, effective Saturday, 5 June 2021. pic.twitter.com/ZTkLzjtcUk — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 4, 2021

Other capacity restrictions still in place (as of March 3, 2021) include 60 per cent limit on pools and beaches.

50 per cent for business events, and 30 per cent for entertainment events, which must be specifically authorised by Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

DCT Circular 7/2021, gave the go ahead for full hotel occupancy although, as with all the other amendments, and capacity limits — social distancing rules apply in all public areas, gyms, restaurants and pools.

The requirements for deep periodical cleans and the wearing of PPE also remain in place.

If you’re wondering about what new dining horizons are opening up in Abu Dhabi over the next few months, check out our guide to the confirmed bars and restaurants coming to Yas Bay.

There’s also some fun for the whole family, coming in the form of Disney on Ice, arriving in the capital this September.

Images: Getty