The show called Find Your Hero will take place between September 2 to 11, 2021…

Originally slated for February 2020, the latest Disney On Ice spectacular was due to be the show that launched Yas Island’s new Etihad Arena.

But the pandemic hit and, wisely, public events were given their skating orders, and removed from the agenda.

The show was provisionally rebooked for September 2020, but sadly — September came and went and the world remained in the grip of the Covid-19 virus. It was still not the right time.

But with the vaccination campaign reaching its endgame, successful test events and following this January’s UFC257 which took place in front of a reduced capacity crowd at the Etihad Arena. The same venue that is hosting a sold-out ‘An Evening with Michael McIntyre’ show in July of this year.

We’re ready to watch live events again.

In accordance with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) rules, indoor event capcity is currently capped at 30 per cent. Which thankfully means that as well as being safe, Find Your Hero a show by Disney On Ice, will now make an extended run in the capital with weekend dates from September 2 to September 11, 2021.

Along with the House of Mouse OG unit, Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy you can expect a strong cast including characters from Disney’s modern era too, including stars from the Frozen and Moana films.

We’ve been told to expect a skate-sung soundtrack (which you’ll no doubt be humming for months after the show) of catchy classics such as Moana’s How Far I’ll Go; Arendelle siren sisters, Anna and Elsa will be there, along with their be-carrot-nosed jester, Olaf — ready to drop sing-along-bangers Let it Go and In Summer. Sebastian and Ariel have got ‘80s pop montage bars; Rapunzel and Flynn are all about that floating light life #nofilter #takemeback; and of course, the brightest Belle of the ball, the girl that puts the Beauty in Beauty and the Beast, from the story that represents possibly the sweetest tale about Stockholm Syndrome ever told — will be belting out choruses such as Tale as Old as Time and Be Our Guest.

Tickets on sale now, get your skates on

Tickets are on sale now, via the Etihad Arena ticket line: (600) 511 115, they’re also now available to book via the etihadarena.ae and platinumlist.net websites.

Tickets are available in batches of two, four and six. With the Bronze category prices starting at around Dhs300 for a family of four.

Dates and Times of Performances:

Thursday, September 2, 2021 7:30pm

Friday, September 3, 2021 10:30am 3:00pm 7:30pm

Saturday, September 4, 2021 10:30am 3:00pm 7:30pm

Thursday, September 9, 2021 7:30pm

Friday, September 10, 2021 10:30am 3:00pm 7:30pm

Saturday, September 11, 2021 10:30am 3:00pm

Entry requirements

Being vaccinated is not a requirement to attend the shows (although obviously it’s recommended for your own well being), but all adult attendees and children over 12 will need to show a negative PCR test obtained within 48 hours.

If you’re travelling from other emirates into Abu Dhabi, you’ll also need to be able to demonstrate Covid-19 negative status at the border. You can find up to date information on entry requirements here.

Images: What’s On Archive