Trey Songz will take the stage to perform on opening night…

In 2020, What’s On announced what would be replacing popular Dubai nightclub BOA in the new year. After a successful launch of Blu Lounge, the space is now expanding and taking over the club area too. Blu Club will open on Thursday July 1.

To celebrate the opening night in a big way, Blu has enlisted the help of none other than American singer and songwriter, Trey Songz. Known for tunes such as Can’t Help But Wait, About You and Mr. Steal Your Girl, the R&B hit-maker is returning to the UAE for the first time since November 2019.

The 32nd floor Dubai nightclub aims to build on the lounge’s chic atmosphere, offering impressive Dubai views. The venue promises regular DJs and international performers, which are set to be announced soon.

Fans of BOA will recognise some of the signature details, which have remained in the new venue’s interior design. A peek at the first images show the stage lit under a disco ball, with illuminated rings asymmetrically surrounding it.

Lengths of LED screens cover the perimeter of the space, where booth seating and tables provide an optimum view of the performers, starting from Dhs3,000.

Blu Club and Sky Lounge already has successful venues in cities such as Rotterdam and Brussels and regularly host well-known hip-hop artists and DJs, including Cardi B, WizKid, and Tyga.

Blu Club, V Hotel, Habtoor City, Dubai, opens Thursday July 1, 8pm to 3am. @clubbludubai