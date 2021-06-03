Cinema’s most famous dog returns in a modern re-telling of a classic story. Lassie and 12-year-old Florien are inseparable best friends, so it breaks both their hearts when Lassie is sent away after Florien’s father loses his job. Lassie is mistreated by an opportunist caretaker and escapes the first chance she gets which begins an epic adventure across southern Germany as Lassie makes her way back home.

Starring: Nico Marischka, Sebastian Bezzel, Anna Maria Mühe

Genre: Adventure, Family, Drama (PG)

The Paper Tigers

Three Kung Fu prodigies have grown into washed-up, middle-aged men, now one kick away from pulling their hamstrings. But when their master is murdered, they must juggle their dead-end jobs, dad duties, and old grudges to avenge his death.

Starring: Peter Adrian Sudarso, Yuji Okumoto, Ron Yuan, Matthew Page, Alain Uy

Genre: Action, Comedy (PG13)

Lena And Snowball

Bullied at school and lonely at home, Lena keeps hoping she’ll have a true friend someday. One afternoon, her dreams come true – in the shape of a cuddly white lion cub. Lena tries to keep playful Snowball out of trouble, but the poacher and collector are desperate to get him back.

Starring: Sebastian Brummer, Spencer Allport, Deborah Arrieta

Genre: Adventure (PG13)

