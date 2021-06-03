Movie time!

The cinema is a great spot to hit over the weekend or something to fill your evening with after work. And if you want to know what’s screening at the cinema, check out our handy movie guide below.

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It

A chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocks even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files that starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in US history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defence.

Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard
Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller (15+)
Tickets: Book now

Lassie Come Home