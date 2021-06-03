New films to watch in cinemas this week: June 3 to 9
Movie time!
The cinema is a great spot to hit over the weekend or something to fill your evening with after work. And if you want to know what’s screening at the cinema, check out our handy movie guide below.
The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It
A chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocks even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files that starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in US history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defence.
Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard
Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller (15+)
Tickets: Book now
Lassie Come Home
Cinema’s most famous dog returns in a modern re-telling of a classic story. Lassie and 12-year-old Florien are inseparable best friends, so it breaks both their hearts when Lassie is sent away after Florien’s father loses his job. Lassie is mistreated by an opportunist caretaker and escapes the first chance she gets which begins an epic adventure across southern Germany as Lassie makes her way back home.
Starring: Nico Marischka, Sebastian Bezzel, Anna Maria Mühe
Genre: Adventure, Family, Drama (PG)
Tickets: Book now
The Paper Tigers
Three Kung Fu prodigies have grown into washed-up, middle-aged men, now one kick away from pulling their hamstrings. But when their master is murdered, they must juggle their dead-end jobs, dad duties, and old grudges to avenge his death.
Starring: Peter Adrian Sudarso, Yuji Okumoto, Ron Yuan, Matthew Page, Alain Uy
Genre: Action, Comedy (PG13)
Tickets: Book now
Lena And Snowball
Starring: Sebastian Brummer, Spencer Allport, Deborah Arrieta
Genre: Adventure (PG13)
Tickets: Book now
