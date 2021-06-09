You’ve not tasted innovative Indian cooking until you’ve tasted the culinary expertise of Chef Himanshu Saini…

Back in April, What’s On celebrated the incredible achievements of the Dubai’s dining scene at our What’s On Awards. Among our biggest accolades that we hand out on the night is our What’s On Chef of the Year. This year, we handed over the award to Trèsind Studio’s genius – and ever-so humble – chef Himanshu Saini.

He’s as much an artist, as he is a chef. Considered one of the youngest tastemakers in Indian cuisine today, he stepped out into the world of gourmet cuisine with the aim to change the perception of Indian cuisine, globally. And he has succeeded ten-fold through his innovative and often otherworldly dishes at Trèsind.

Now, he’s introduced his latest spice odyssey – fourteen courses of the finest modern Italian cuisine the region has to offer – for just Dhs495.

What’s on the menu?

You’ll find kebab scarpetta served gently bubbling over an individual flame, paying homage to ‘the best bits of the kebab’, (you know, the crumbs of crispy meat and leftover drippings); buckwheat and onion kachori with buttermilk curry ice cream, and a tender duck leg confit, with fermented chili and peanut butter.

Other signature highlights include the courgette blossom chaat mille feuille, butter chicken broth and turnip tartlet, while the signature first bite, a pani puri, has evolved into the Jal-jeera puri with sweet potato, preserved lemon and tangerine. We’ll save the other courses as a surprise.

Trèsind Studio’s restaurant is a very intimate dining space so reservations are essential. A vegetarian menu is also available on request.

Level 2, VOCO, Sheikh Zayed Road, Mon to Sat 7pm to 11.30pm, Dhs495 per person. Tel: (0)4 3080440. tresindstudio.com

Images: Provided