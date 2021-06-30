From incredible design to a buzzing pool and incredible food, you’re onto a winner…

Checking into the Palazzo Versace hotel, you know you’re in for some serious luxury, just by the famous Versace name. Let alone the fact that it has hosted American rapper 50 Cent, singing superstar Jason Derulo, actor Michele Morrone, and a host of famous football stars.

That doesn’t mean to say it’s out of the average Joe’s league though – the hotel has so much to offer every guest that walks through the doors. Upon arrival, the designer touch is evident, from the Versace prints adorning the fabric and decor, to the crystal chandeliers suspended from the ceilings.

What’s On checks in to the Grand Suite with a stunning canal view, which shouts ‘Versace’ with just the right amount of elegance. The suite is comprised of a beautiful sitting room with grand chairs and sofas, which leads into the spacious bedroom, complete with a Versace silken-cladded bed and a luxurious bathroom with a walk in shower and jacuzzi bath.

The Palazzo Versace hotel boasts three pools, including one that is family-friendly, and the other that you’ve most likely seen on many-an Instagram story, with a fuchsia flower-topped pool bar, cool cabanas and a buzzing atmosphere for pool brunches and pool days.

There are eight restaurants and bars at Palazzo Versace. For dinner, being more in the mood for Italian, we opted to visit Vanitas, and boy, it did not disappoint. Let’s start with the restaurant itself. The decor is simply elegant, but not extravagant. The ornate red-cushioned chairs and royal blue Versace tableware sets off against the cream patterned walls perfectly. It’s a beautiful spot for a date night.

After a delightful round of starters including creamy burrata and a moreish truffle pizza, we go all in for the pasta. The chef prepared us a special not-on-the-menu pasta dish which was so simple but, hands down, the best we’ve ever tasted. We also kept it simple for the next dish, with a bolognese lasagne that melted in the mouth.

Following a dreamy night’s sleep in the huge, comfortable bed, we head for a buffet breakfast at jungle-themed Giardino. Then it’s off to the The Spa for an unbelievably relaxing and stress-relieving massage and a dip in the heated plunge pool, in between visiting the sauna and steam room.

Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf, Dubai Creek, Dubai, from Dhs850 inclusive of breakfast. To book your staycation in advance, email – reservations@palazzoversace.ae or call 04 556 8805. palazzoversace.ae

