A new home for wellness in the capital…

Coming this June, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading names in fitness and wellbeing, Seven Wellness will be opening a brand new spa on Reem Island.

Found at Reem Island’s City of Lights, Marina Bay One, this holistic wellness centre will offer restorative services such as healthy eating; meditation; yoga; energy and crystal healing; aromatherapy; oil drip massages; reflexology; meridien massage; and a blend of treatments based on ancient wisdom from old world knowledge centres.

The centre will also offer a “Self Care Suite” where services such as mani-pedis, waxing and back, neck and shoulder massages can be enjoyed. And as an introductory offer there will be 20 per cent off all new services.

This expansion comes just a year after the launch of Seven Wellness, the self-described ‘Urban Retreat’ — a company that have consistently strived to deliver exciting and different wellness experiences.

They’ve rapidly built up a loyal following, and have struck big partnerships with brands such as Cove beach Abu Dhabi and Soul Cafe.

Neli Merris Co-founder of Seven Wellness Center, commented: “We’re so excited to be launching our new menu of services and cannot wait to start offering the community in Abu Dhabi a wellness experience unlike any other. Whether you are looking for a traditional deep tissue massage or something more unique, like our Serenity Chakra Activation Massage, we have made sure to include something for everyone.

We are passionate here about advocating for mental wellbeing as well as physical wellbeing, which is why we have made our price list as accessible as possible for communities across Abu Dhabi to come and enjoy some much needed self care and love”,

Seven Wellness members will get a discount of 15 per cent across all spa services. And membership, which includes a lot more added bonuses and discounts is only Dhs50 per month.

Seven Wellness Spa, Reem Island City of Lights, Marina Bay One. Tel: (054) 407 5405, sevenwellness.ae

