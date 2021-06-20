Groceries with a side of Dubai royalty…

Picture this: you’re in your local supermarket doing your weekly grocery store, when you glance to the side and do a double-take as none other than His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is strolling by.

That’s exactly what happened at a Dubai supermarket, believed to be over the weekend. A video of the moment is doing the rounds on social media. Shoppers busy collecting their vegetables turn around, visibly stunned, to see the Ruler of Dubai walking through the supermarket with his entourage in tow.

It’s not clear which Dubai supermarket Sheikh Mohammed visited, however he’s well-known for making surprise visits to various places in Dubai. Previous impromptu visits include to Dubai Frame, Global Village, City Walk, Dubai Creek and Dubai Airport Terminal 3.

Perhaps Sheikh Mohammed was checking out the Dubai supermarket as part of his new project ‘Food Tech Valley’, an initiative that aims to triple the food production in the UAE. The Food Tech Valley project aims to establish the UAE as a leader in food technologies.

Food Tech Valley will be an integrated modern city, serving as a hub for future clean tech-based food and agricultural products. It will also act as an incubator for researchers, entrepreneurs, startups and industry experts to develop solutions to shape the future of the food industry.

Images: Social