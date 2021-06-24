Plus, enjoy a healthy lunch with pool and gym access from Dhs55…

Dubai’s social calendar is normally a busy one, but when summer hits, it’s the best time of year to take a little break, recoup and really focus on you. What better reason to do just that than a wellness-focused vitality daycation, with a healthy lunch, plus pool and gym access?

Head on over to Swissôtel Al Ghurair any day of the week to take advantage of this amazing offer. There’s also 50 per cent off selected treatments on the new spa menu so you’ll walk away feeling rested, relaxed and, well, a million dollars.

The Vitality Daycation offer includes a two or three course lunch, priced at just Dhs55 for the former and Dhs65 for the latter. This includes access to the hotel’s relaxing pool as well as the gym which is equipped with everything you need to get those endorphins going.

On the menu is starters such as quinoa and caprese salad, lentil and vegetable minestrone soup, mains such as pan-seared salmon, whole wheat pasta, grilled chicken paired with steamed vegetables, and desserts such as ricotta cheesecake and signature Swiss chocolate cake.

Once you’ve eaten, worked out and sunbathed to your heart’s content, take a trip to the spa, where there’s 50 per cent off all spa treatments all summer long. Relaxing treatments include body massages, facials, body scrubs and so much more.

Or, go all out. The much recommended 150-minute Anne Semonin Ultimate Indulgence Package pairs a 60-minute Vital Detox Massage, a 60-minute Made-to-Measure Collection Facial and a 30-minute Nude Body Scrub, all for Dhs1000.

Swissôtel Al Ghurair, Dubai. swissotel.com

