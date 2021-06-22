Pampering doesn’t have to cost a fortune…

We could all use a day of pampering now and then, but if you can get a full package on a budget, even better. Two Dubai Creek businesses have teamed up to off you the ultimate relaxation package.

For Dhs150, you’ll be treated to a classic manicure and blow dry at Eden Blossom, plus a main course and drink at Mondoux.

Shake off the stresses of the week with a bit of well deserved me-time from your head to the tips of your fingers. Instagrammable salon Eden Blossom has a team of experts waiting to pamper you.

Decked out with chic pink interiors, comfy recliners, and eye-catching neon signage, the ladies-only salon is the ideal spot to unwind and recharge.

Once you’ve been given your mini makeover and are feeling super refreshed, head to nearby Mondoux and take a seat as the staff cater to you. You can choose between breakfast, lunch or dinner, and wash it down with a hot or cold beverage.

Mondoux serves up an exciting menu of international cuisine, overlooking the iconic Dubai skyline from Dubai Creek. This unmissable offer is valid throughout the week, with some exceptions around Eid.

Both experiences can be claimed on the same day (subject to availability) or split over two different days, as long as they are redeemed prior to offer expiry, on September 30, 2021.

To book your place, get in touch with Eden Blossom to arrange the appointment, mentioning the deal.

Eden Blossom and Mondoux, Dubai Creek, valid daily until September 30 (except Eid), Dhs150. Tel: (0)50 1420319. @eden.blossom @mondoux_dubai