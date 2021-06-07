Here are 4 of the hottest ways to keep cool in Dubai this summer
You won’t brrrlieve some of them…
It can’t have escaped you that temperatures are soaring right now, with highs of 51 degrees Celsius over the weekend. If we’re going to make it through the next few months, we’ll need some pretty serious ways to keep cool over summer.
Chill out in this Ice Lounge
Feeling the heat? Well, there’s a place in Dubai that’s permanently set to minus-six degrees. Chillout Ice Lounge, located at Time Square Center, a cool spot that’s sure to give you a break from Dubai’s summer heat, where the temperature is four degrees colder than that at at Ski Dubai. You’ll be kitted out in a thermal jacket and invited to wander around the many cool ice sculptures. The lounge serves hot soups, sandwiches, juices, hot chocolates, coffee, tea and a variety of deserts, mocktails and confectionary.
Chillout Ice Lounge, Times Square Centre Dubai, 6.30pm til 11pm daily, from Dhs70 per adult. Tel: (0)4 341 8121. @chillouticeloungedubai
Immerse yourself in a -110°C ice cold chamber
Whole body cryotherapy is a hyper-cooling treatment that involves up to three minutes sealed in a freezing cold chamber that pumps ice cold -110°C oxygenated air all around your body. People take it on for wellness benefits, as the treatment tricks the brain into entering ‘fight or flight’ mode to draw all the blood out of the extremities to your core. Resync has a state-of-the-art sub-zero chamber with two parts – the first, a slightly-warmer-but-still-icy-cold section, which you stay in for 30 seconds, before opening the next hatch and moving into -110°C.
Ground Floor, Central Park Towers, DIFC, Dhs350 a session. Tel: (0)43799244. resync.ae
Watch a movie surrounded by snow
Vox Cinemas has teamed up with Ski Dubai to offer a chilly cinema experience all summer long. Enjoy hit movies including Raya and the Last Dragon, Tom & Jerry, Maya the Bee, big-budget blockbusters such a Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat while surrounded by real snow at the huge indoor ski resort. For Dhs100, you’ll get a ticket to one of the several daily screenings, plus a signature hot chocolate from Mirzam Chocolate Makers and your choice of salty or caramel popcorn.
Snow Cinema, Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, daily, Dhs100. uae.voxcinemas.com
Dunk into an ice bath
If we told you there are people in Dubai who take ice baths for fun, would you believe us? The Wim Hof method has picked up in popularity in recent years, causing wellness lovers to gleefully sit in a bath of ice. The concept focuses on specific breathing methods to withstand freezing temperatures, which aims to boost your immune system, improve concentration and mental well-being, as well as willpower.