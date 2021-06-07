You won’t brrrlieve some of them…

It can’t have escaped you that temperatures are soaring right now, with highs of 51 degrees Celsius over the weekend. If we’re going to make it through the next few months, we’ll need some pretty serious ways to keep cool over summer.

Chill out in this Ice Lounge

Feeling the heat? Well, there’s a place in Dubai that’s permanently set to minus-six degrees. Chillout Ice Lounge, located at Time Square Center, a cool spot that’s sure to give you a break from Dubai’s summer heat, where the temperature is four degrees colder than that at at Ski Dubai. You’ll be kitted out in a thermal jacket and invited to wander around the many cool ice sculptures. The lounge serves hot soups, sandwiches, juices, hot chocolates, coffee, tea and a variety of deserts, mocktails and confectionary.

Chillout Ice Lounge, Times Square Centre Dubai, 6.30pm til 11pm daily, from Dhs70 per adult. Tel: (0)4 341 8121. @chillouticeloungedubai

Immerse yourself in a -110°C ice cold chamber

Whole body cryotherapy is a hyper-cooling treatment that involves up to three minutes sealed in a freezing cold chamber that pumps ice cold -110°C oxygenated air all around your body. People take it on for wellness benefits, as the treatment tricks the brain into entering ‘fight or flight’ mode to draw all the blood out of the extremities to your core. Resync has a state-of-the-art sub-zero chamber with two parts – the first, a slightly-warmer-but-still-icy-cold section, which you stay in for 30 seconds, before opening the next hatch and moving into -110°C.