Eid Al Adha is nearly here, and for most of us it means a six-day break. If you’re not scrambling to the airport to go on vacation, there are plenty of amazing staycation deals at hotels and resorts right here in Dubai.

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort

Stay at this long-loved desert resort for Dhs499 per night in a superior room with either a king bed or two single beds. To include breakfast, it’s priced at Dhs549 per night, and for half-board with breakfast and dinner it’s Dhs649 per night.

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, Al Qudra Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 809 6150. babalshams.com

BnBme

If you’re looking for more of a home-away-from home for your Eid staycation, check out Bnbme. The service has a range of amazing properties in Dubai that are perfect for big groups of friends or families looking to get away. For example, you could stay in a luxe property in Bluewaters Island (seconds from Cove Beach) for three nights, six people, priced at Dhs6,223.

bnbmehomes.com

Dukes, The Palm

Dukes, The Palm is home to one of the most iconic infinity pools in Dubai. From June 1 to August 31, everyone that books a staycation will get Dhs250 credit per room, per night, redeemable on food and beverages at the hotel’s dining outlets.

Dukes, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 455 1111. barcelo.com

Swissôtel Al Ghurair

For an adrenaline-filled holiday with friends, Swissôtel Al Ghurair is offering up complimentary access to Laguna Waterpark and the Green Planet as well as a shuttle to La Mer Beach. Prices start from just Dhs250. Book on reservations.alghurair@swissotel.com or call 04 293 3183.

Swissotel Al Ghurair, Deira, Dubai. Tel: (04) 293 3183. @swissotelalghurair

Taj Dubai

Families can enjoy a staycation with tickets to one of the city’s best attractions – Laguna Water Park or The Green Planet. Prices start from Dhs600 for a luxury city view room and you’ll even get breakfast.

Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (04) 438 3100. tajhotels.com

The Bonnington

For a fuss-free staycation check out The Bonnington in JLT. If you stay between July 19 and 24, 2021, you can enjoy 50 per cent off a full-body massage and a facial at Le Michel Spa. You’ll also get a complimentary upgrade to a deluxe room and a full Irish breakfast buffet. It’s Dhs299 for a single room or Dhs349 for a double, and they’ll throw in a sparkling afternoon tea for an extra Dhs75.

The Bonnington, Cluster J, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 356 0000. bonningtontower.com

Zabeel House by Jumeirah The Greens

Stay in the cool lofthouse-style rooms at Zabeel House by Jumeirah The Greens from Dhs350 per night, inclusive of breakfast, 20 per cent off dining at Social Company, 30 per cent off at the hotel’s spa, as well as an exclusive rate of Dhs75 tickets to the Wild Wadi waterpark.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah The Greens, The Onyx Tower 3, Sheikh Zayedd Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. jumeirah.com

Rove at the Park

If you’ve got little ones, take them to Rove at the Park during the Eid break. You’ll get two tickets to Dubai Parks and Resorts which will give you unlimited access to all four theme parks. Stays are priced from Dhs479 per night for two adults and Dhs759 for an interconnecting room with the kids.

Rove at the Park, Dubai Parks & Resorts, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 241 9500. rovehotels.com

