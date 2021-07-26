It’s Dhs295 for a four-course dinner and free-flowing house beverages…

If you’re looking to shake up your Saturdays with a brand new brunch offering, we know of just the place. Eclectic restaurant MASTI has just launched its brand new ‘Mischievous Monkey Brunch’; a fun Saturday affair with plenty of foo and free-flowing drinks.

It takes place every Saturday from 1pm to 5pm, promising its visitors a fun and vibrant atmosphere, in a restaurant where the decor represents just that. The indoor area has a tropical feel, with huge leaf prints, plants and rich textures from the mahogany bar to leather seating.

Whilst Masti is primarily known as an Indian restaurant, the four-course ‘gastronomic’ menu has dishes from other parts of the world too. To start, guests will choose a hot and cold appetizer, such as corn & moongsprout chaat, or pulled Tandoori chicken bao, or ‘Mastified Kejariwal’: brioche, tomato-beef bacon, sunnyside eggs, fondue and shoestring fries.

Guests will then choose a main from a menu including ‘Not Your Average Pizza’ with burrata, truffle and makhani sauce or beef scotch eggs. For those in the mood for Indian cuisine, chose from Masti favourites such as straciatella butter chicken and new style biryani.

No brunch is complete without desserts, and Masti will serve up dishes such as choco-Lotus delight and rasmalai coconut cake. Included in the house beverages package, priced at Dhs295 are cocktails, selected spirits and wines. The soft drinks package is Dhs195, inclusive of mocktails.

Masti, La Mer, Dubai, Saturdays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs195 soft drinks, Dhs295 house drinks. Tel: 800 62784. @mastidubai

