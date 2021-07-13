Welcome to the Sunshine Disco…

Grab your swimwear and get ready party people, we’re headed to the disco. The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah’s iconic rooftop pool, has announced a brand new brunch, called Sunshine Disco.

Running every Friday from 1pm to 4pm, The Penthouse is throwing it back to the Glory Days with non-stop disco anthems, glitter, disco balls and an eighties-inspired lunch platter. Expect the hottest tunes from the biggest DJs and unlimited good vibes.

The famous glass pool is ready to welcome you, as is the air-conditioned lounge, so there’s no need to worry about working up a sweat. If you want to top up your tan, you can do so from the ocean-side terrace, overlooking Dubai Marina’s stunning skyline.

Guests can tuck into an Asian-inspired platter, as well as explore three live stations during the brunch. Champagne ice cream will be freshly made to keep you cool under the sun, or if you prefer there’s also an a la carte option with minimum spend.

For the ladies the price of the three-hour brunch is Dhs250, while for guys it’ll be Dhs350. If you don’t fancy the brunch option you can order from the menu, with a minimum spend of Dhs300 per person applied.

The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 girls, Dhs350 guys, Dhs300 a la carte. Tel: (0)52 900 4868. @thepenthousedubai