Beat It to the QE2 for a night of epic hits…

If there are any Michael Jackson fans out there (and given that he is still considered by many to be the undisputed ‘King of Pop’), clear your diary for November 25 and 26, 2021 as a tribute night is taking place in Dubai.

Sing along to some of the pop legend’s greatest hits such as Beat It, Billie Jean, Blame it on the Boogie and Thriller at the show, which will be performed by a convincing Michael Jackson impersonator in all of those recognisable costumes.

The event will take place at The Theatre by QE2 on Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26. Tickets are available now on Platinumlist, priced from Dhs135. You can also add on vouchers for beverages, with sparkling wine priced at Dhs55 and wine and beer at Dhs45.

For those who are fans of British rock band Queen, get yourself to The Theatre by QE2, on September 23 and 24. A top tribute band will perform some of the biggest hits such as We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, I Want to Break Free, I Want it All, Killer Queen, Somebody to Love, and Radio Ga Ga. Tickets are priced from Dhs165, available on Platinumlist.

The Beatles are coming to town on October 28 and 29 with tribute band ‘Meet the Beatles’. They will bring the band to life onstage with renditions of She Loves You, Can’t Buy Me Love, A Hard Day’s Night, Help!, We Can Work it Out and many more. Tickets are priced from Dhs135.

Images: Facebook fan page