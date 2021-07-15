The hotel boasts picturesque views of the Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach…

Crowne Plaza has partnered with hospitality group, Ishraq Hospitality to open a new hotel called Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah.

Located in Jumeirah 1, the hotel is within easy reach to most of Dubai’s key leisure and business areas. This makes it a great option whether you’re in town for business or if you’re looking to check out Dubai’s top tourist spots.

There are rooms or suites to choose from and you’ll have views of the city skyline including the Burj Khalifa or of Jumeirah beach. Coming with family? There are a number of family connecting rooms so you can all be together.

For meals, you don’t have to wander out of the hotel as there are four unique dining concepts: The Plaza which includes a coffee lounge and diverse areas for coworking or catch-up meetings, an all-day dining restaurant Cuisines, Ginger which serves up authentic Pan-Asian cuisine and a classic British pub called The Docks.

Looking to work on your tan or soak in the pool? Head to the rooftop where you can also enjoy some bites and refreshing drinks.

While swimming is a great way to burn calories, the hotel also has a fully equipped gym that’s open 24 hours a day (so, no excuses). Additionally, the spa has five treatment rooms, a whirlpool, a Moroccan bath and a sauna.

Crowne Plaza globally is getting a bit of a makeover leaning on design aspects that move guests seamlessly between work time and downtime.

Joseph Karam, Cluster General Manager Crowne Plaza Jumeirah and Crowne Plaza Dubai-Deira stated, ‘Globally we are completely transforming the brand as we build hotels of the future with flexible design and innovation that modern travellers crave. The location of the hotel is the perfect mid-way point for guests to experience all aspects of Dubai, and we look forward to being a key player in the industry.’

To know more tr to book your rooms, visit their website: ihg.com

Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. @crowneplazajumeirah

Images: Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah